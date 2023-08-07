Watch: Inshallah hum milke ladte rahinge, says KCR on BRS-AIMIM relationship

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday declared that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are friendly parties.

Slamming those who term AIMIM as the B-team of BJP, he said, ‘AIMIM is fighting for the rights of Muslims.’ He further stated that between 2004-2014, Congress allocated Rs. 925 crores, which is less than what BRS allocated in one year.

Speaking about the BRS-AIMIM relationship, he said, ‘Inshallah hum milke ladte rahenge.’

Apart from that, KCR declared that BRS is a secular party and shares a friendly relationship with AIMIM. He added that the parties will continue to be friendly in the future.

Earlier, AIMIM Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said that Telangana has emerged as a role model for the whole nation with its ‘inclusive’ growth that has been free of communal disturbances for the last nine years.

“In a few states, bulldozers were used to demolish impoverished people’s houses, while in Telangana, double-bedroom houses were provided to the destitute and homeless. This was the distinction between Telangana and other states,” he remarked.

He slammed the Congress, claiming that since independence, Muslims in the country had suffered as a result of riots, citing Ajmer, Bhendi, and other incidents.