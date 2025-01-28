Watch: Iran unveils ‘Gaza’ drone with 35-hour flight endurance

In a significant move, the Islamic Republic of Iran unveiled a super-heavy drone named Gaza during a Great Prophet Authority a large-scale military held in the western province of Kermanshah. The addition of the new drone arsenal reflects a notable advancement in Iran’s unmanned aerial capabilities.
Specifications of the Gaza drone
The Gaza drone boasts impressive specifications.
Wingspan: 22 meters
Takeoff Weight: 3,100 kilogram
Flight Endurance: 35 hour
Flight Speed: 350 kilometre per hour
Payload Capacity: The device weighs at least 500 kilogram while providing enough space to carry a maximum of 13 bombs.
Range: 1,000 kilometre
Operational Radius: Approximately 4,000 kilometre
Through its innovative design elements, the Gaza drone provides Iran’s military with superior battlefield capabilities to carry large payloads over extended distances.
Operational demonstration
During the drill, the Gaza drone demonstrated its precision missile capabilities by successfully targeting and destroying multiple targets. Drone technology serves two main purposes which include offensive maneuvers and supporting both national defense and border protection goals.
Solidarity with Palestine
Iran named the drone “Gaza” to demonstrate its solidarity with lakhs of Palestinians killed in war-torn Gaza due to Israel’s relentless bombardments since October 7, 2023.
The unveiling occurs at a time when Middle Eastern conflicts ravage the region and possibly create additional security complexity across the region.
Comparison with other drones
The Gaza drone has drawn comparisons to the American MQ-9 Reaper due to its similar size and capabilities.
Although the Reaper has a modestly narrower wingspan and heavier takeoff weight, the two drones share many of the same operational roles reconnaissance and strike.
The drone can manoeuvre completely on its own from GPS-free navigation (Beidou or Russian), and the achievements of Iran in the field related to its military technology are reflected, despite global sanctions.