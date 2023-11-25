Video: IT raids at house of King’s Garden owner in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: This morning, the Income Tax (IT) department conducted a raid at the residence of Shahnawaz, the owner of King’s Garden located in Falaknuma, Old City of Hyderabad.

The IT raid caused panic in the area, prompting residents to capture the scenes.

Ahead of the upcoming Telangana assembly polls, the IT department is conducting raids in the state. Additionally, police are searching vehicles of the public and political leaders to ensure free and fair elections.

On Thursday, Hyderabad police seized Rs 5 crore in unaccounted cash from a car during vehicle checking in the Gachibowli area. Subsequently, the cash was handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

As the Telangana polls draw nearer, both the police and the IT department are intensifying their vigilance. In the latest operation, a raid was conducted at the residence of the owner of King’s Garden in Hyderabad.