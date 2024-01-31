Watch: Jaffar Hussain stages dharna after AIMIM leader taken into custody

Hyderabad: Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj staged a protest after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Shafath Ali was taken into custody in connection with the case of an attack on a TSSPDCL lineman cum bill collector.

Speaking to the media later, Meraj stated that it all began when the lineman cum bill collector Rajinish Babu allegedly misbehaved with an elderly woman at SRT Colony, Yakutpura on Tuesday.

After #AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Janab Jaffar Hussain Meraj Sahab, AIMIM Corporators, #AIMIM Primary Unit Members and active workers registered a strong protest against #MadannapetPolice behaviour after which a #FIR is registered against Rajnish ( #TSSPDCL Meter Reader ).#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/MSlARoN1rx — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) January 31, 2024

Upon receiving the information, Shafath Ali reached the spot and raised objections to Rajinish’s behavior, according to the MLA.

The MLA alleged that instead of taking action against the lineman, the police registered a complaint of attacking a government employee against the AIMIM leader. Later, the leader was taken into custody.

Following a dharna staged by AIMIM MLA and others, a case was registered against the lineman as well.