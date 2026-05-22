Watch: Janhvi Kapoor, Pat Cummins spotted at mall in Hyderabad

The duo was spotted at DLF Mall in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, where they attended a promotional event surrounded by massive crowds

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2026 11:59 pm IST
A young woman with long brown hair and a man with dark hair sitting at a table outdoors.
Janhvi Kapoor and Pat Cummins (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Cricket and Bollywood often create the perfect crossover moments for fans, and something similar happened in Hyderabad when actress Janhvi Kapoor and Pat Cummins made a surprise appearance together at a fan event. Their unexpected entry instantly grabbed attention, with videos from the venue now going viral across social media.

The duo was spotted at DLF Mall in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, where they attended a promotional event surrounded by massive crowds. In viral clips circulating online, Janhvi Kapoor and Pat Cummins can be seen coming down an escalator while fans cheer loudly and record the moment on their phones. The excitement inside the mall quickly turned electric as people gathered around to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Interestingly, Pat Cummins was also seen capturing the crowd’s reaction on his phone, clearly enjoying the fan frenzy around them. The wholesome interaction between the Australian cricketer and the Bollywood actress has now become one of the most talked-about celebrity moments online.

Subhan Bakery

During the event, Janhvi Kapoor and Pat Cummins also participated in a fun cricket activity with fans. Cummins bowled to Janhvi, who confidently hit the ball into the crowd. However, the shot accidentally struck a fan who was recording the moment.

Later, Janhvi reacted to the incident on Instagram with a light-hearted apology. Sharing the moment online, she wrote, “Sorry to whoever’s eye I hit with the ball.” Her response quickly caught attention on social media, with many fans calling the interaction cute and candid.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Peddi, where she plays the character Achiyyamma opposite Ram Charan. The recently released trailer showcased her as a cheerful and warm-hearted village woman, adding to the buzz around the film. Directed on a grand scale, Peddi is scheduled to hit theatres on June 4, 2026.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2026 11:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button