Hyderabad: Love for Hyderabadi Biryani among Tollywood actors is no secret, with stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Nani and Ram Charan often expressing their fondness for the iconic dish in various interviews. Taking his love for Biryani to an entirely new level, Ram Charan recently hosted Tokyo-based celebrity chef Takamasa Osawa at his Hyderabad home for a special culinary experience.

The Michelin Bib Gourmand chef, known globally for his dedication to perfecting Bryani, visited Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s home in Jubilee Hills and cooked the dish exclusively for the family. Osawa later shared glimpses from the visit on social media, calling it a memorable and meaningful experience.

The intimate gathering saw the chef preparing Biryani in a traditional outdoor setup, while Ram Charan, Upasana and his mother Surekha watched with excitement. Photos from the evening captured warm moments, including Ram’s visible delight as the Biryani was served and his heartfelt gesture of appreciation towards the chef.

Watch the video below.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Peddi. He was last seen in Game Changer, which released in 2025.