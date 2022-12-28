Watch: Afghan Prof tears certificates over Taliban’s ban on women’s edu

Kabul: A professor from the Kabul University in Afghanistan tore up his diploma certificates on live TV in protest against the university ban by the Taliban on Afghan women.

In a video that circulated on the internet, the professor is seen expressing his anguish towards the ban.

He destroys his certificates stating, “From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister and my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education.”

The video was shared by the minister’s former policy advisor for Afghan resettlement, Shabnam Nasimi, who shared the video on Twitter saying, “Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan.”

Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan —



“From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education.” pic.twitter.com/cTZrpmAuL6 — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 27, 2022

The move by the Taliban to ban university education for women across Afghanistan last week was criticised globally.

Minister for higher education Neda Mohammad Nadeem in a letter said to all government and private universities in Afghanistan, “You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending the education of females until further notice.”

Even the closure of secondary schools in March had a significant impact on American engagement with the Taliban.

Also Read Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs

Not only the western world but even Islamic countries reacted sharply to it. The United States’ spokesperson said that such decisions will further alienate the Taliban from the international community and deny them much-needed legitimacy in the comity of nations.

Also Read Arab nations call on Taliban to reverse decision on women education

“Until the Taliban respect the rights of everyone in Afghanistan, they cannot be considered a legitimate member of the world community. There will be repercussions from this choice for the Taliban,” said State Department Secretary Antony Blinken made a statement.

Taliban bans women’s education in universities

Afghanistan has prohibited female students from attending universities, stating that they were not following norms set by the Taliban.

Numerous changes in university rules followed the move including gender-segregated classrooms and entrances.

The rule further stated that women will be permitted to be taught by women professors or old men only.

On the other hand, more than 60 professors from various universities in Afghanistan have resigned from their posts as a response to the decision taken by the Taliban.

Many male students from private and public universities have gone on strike chanting slogans like ‘education for all or none’.

However, the Taliban on receiving criticism for their move, said that they do not intend to oppose the education of the new generation but want to develop a system according to the Islamic Sharia law and the values of Afghanistan.