Watch: Kapil Sharma remembers Pakistani star Amanullah Khan

Mumbai: Art truly has no borders. Artists from India and Pakistan have long shared mutual respect and admiration for each other, rising above geopolitical tensions and the latest gesture by Kapil Sharma proves exactly that.

In a recent episode of his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil took a moment to honour legendary Pakistani comedian Amanullah Khan, leaving audiences both emotional and inspired.

A video clip from the episode, now going viral, shows Kapil Sharma recalling a powerful piece of advice once given to him by Amanullah Khan, a name widely regarded as one of the greatest figures in South Asian comedy.

Known for performing thousands of live and television shows, Amanullah was not only a star in Pakistan but also had a strong fan base across India and beyond.

Sharing the memory, Kapil revealed how Amanullah once told him that competition exists mostly among heroes and heroines, but comedians have a different, more meaningful purpose. “We are doing a noble job,” Kapil recalled him saying. “We bring smiles to people’s faces. Some may get bigger laughs than others, but the goal is the same, to spread happiness.”

The heartfelt tribute struck a chord with fans, highlighting the deep respect shared between artists across borders.

Amanullah Khan, who passed away on March 6, 2020, left behind a legacy that continues to influence comedians across generations.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show has also been grabbing attention for bringing together Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia on the same platform for the first time since the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. The episode is currently streaming on Netflix