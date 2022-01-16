Watch: Karma catches up with people when they least expect it

As children, we were warned by our elders about how our actions have a way of coming back to us. An Indian Forest Service official recently shared two videos that reflect on how our bad deeds find their way back to us.

On January 13, 2022, an officer named Susant Nanda shared a video, titled “Karma”, on Twitter that showed a camel kicking a man, as the latter tried to pull mischief on it.

On January, 10 Nanda had put up a video of a hunter waiting for his prey, when a deer charged at the hunter giving him no time to shoot at it. The hunter is seen flying backward after being hit by the animal. Netizens have shared the video over 62,000 times. The video was titled “Karma returns too soon”

An IPS officer named Dipanshu Kabra also shared a video that shows a boy kicking a mobile basketball hoop out of frustration, what follows is worth watching. The tweet was titled, “When the target is achieved easily, it’s not valued,”.