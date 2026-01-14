Watch: Konidela fam bonds over Dosas at Chiranjeevi’s Hyd home

Actress Niharika Konidela offered fans a delightful glimpse into the celebration by sharing a video on Instagram

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th January 2026 2:55 pm IST
Inside Chiranjeevi's Hyderabad home
Inside Chiranjeevi's Hyderabad home (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The Konidela family once again proved that togetherness is at the heart of their celebrations. Bhogi morning on Wednesday turned into a warm family affair as members of the illustrious film clan gathered at megastar Chiranjeevi’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, for an intimate breakfast get-together.

Actress Niharika Konidela offered fans a delightful glimpse into the celebration by sharing a video on Instagram. The clip captured the family enjoying a relaxed morning, bonding over homemade dosas in the sunlit lawns of the house.

Calling it a special moment, Niharika wrote that Bhogi felt more like a “Dosa Day,” highlighting how food and traditions keep the family closely connected.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The video shows Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Niharika, and other family members actively participating in the breakfast preparations, turning the festive morning into a joyful, laughter-filled gathering. The scenic backdrop and easy camaraderie reflected the simplicity with which the Konidela family celebrates even festive occasions.

Known for coming together under one roof for major festivals like Sankranti and Diwali, the Konidelas often choose Chiranjeevi’s home as their central meeting point. Their Bhogi celebration this year was yet another reminder that beyond stardom, the family values shared moments, traditions, and quality time above all.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th January 2026 2:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button