Hyderabad: The Konidela family once again proved that togetherness is at the heart of their celebrations. Bhogi morning on Wednesday turned into a warm family affair as members of the illustrious film clan gathered at megastar Chiranjeevi’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, for an intimate breakfast get-together.

Actress Niharika Konidela offered fans a delightful glimpse into the celebration by sharing a video on Instagram. The clip captured the family enjoying a relaxed morning, bonding over homemade dosas in the sunlit lawns of the house.

Calling it a special moment, Niharika wrote that Bhogi felt more like a “Dosa Day,” highlighting how food and traditions keep the family closely connected.

The video shows Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Niharika, and other family members actively participating in the breakfast preparations, turning the festive morning into a joyful, laughter-filled gathering. The scenic backdrop and easy camaraderie reflected the simplicity with which the Konidela family celebrates even festive occasions.

Known for coming together under one roof for major festivals like Sankranti and Diwali, the Konidelas often choose Chiranjeevi’s home as their central meeting point. Their Bhogi celebration this year was yet another reminder that beyond stardom, the family values shared moments, traditions, and quality time above all.