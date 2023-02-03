Watch: Latest video of Prabhas’ Lamborghini Aventador, guess price

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Prabhas and his luxurious car collection has always been the topic of interest among his fans. His swanky Lamborghini Aventador Roadster which he bought in 2021 is one of the most expensive cars parked in his garage.

The actor’s high-end car is back in the news once again. Prabhas’ upcoming film director Maruthi was recently seen taking the star’s Lamborghini for a ride in Hyderabad. The filmmaker posted the video of the same on his social media and wrote, “We don’t pray for love, we just pray for cars”. Fans are missing Prabhas in the frame and are wondering if the video was shot by the actor himself from the passenger seat.

Pictures and videos of the swanky car and super luxurious Lamborghini Aventador took the internet by storm when he purchased it in 2021. It is reportedly priced at close to Rs 6 crore.

What’s more in Prabhas’ garage?

It looks like Prabhas is a huge fan of royal and luxurious cars. In 2015, the actor joined the league of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more, and brought home a swanky Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs 8 crores. The actor is often spotted driving the car on the Hyderabad streets.

Apart from the above, he is also a proud owner of Ritzy BMW X3 and a Luxurious Jaguar XJR.

On the workfront, this pan-India star is gearing up for his upcoming films Adipurush, Saalar, Raja Delux and Project K.



