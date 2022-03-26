Watch: Lone survivor of Hyderabad fire tragedy escapes to safety

Hyderabad: Days after the Bhoiguda scrap godown tragedy of March 23, that claimed 11 lives, CCTV footage of the lone survivor surfaced on social media.

In the footage, Prem can be seen jumping from the first floor to safety before fire engulfs the godown.

In the footage shared by The News Minute journalist Paul Oomen, Prem can be seen escaping the fire before he runs to call for help to rescue his roommates. However, was too late, by the time help arrived.

A CCTV footage captures how the lone survivor in the Bhoiguda scrap godown fire jumped to safety. TNM had reported this story based on the survivor's friend's statement. #Hyderabad https://t.co/E0X4SF889M pic.twitter.com/JIrzxXhdN1 — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) March 25, 2022

The Bhoiguda godown tragedy:

Eleven migrant workers were charred to death in a major fire accident at a scrap godown here in the early hours of March 23.

The deceased workers, all hailing from Bihar, were sleeping in a room constructed above the godown at Bhoiguda here when the incident happened, fire and police officials said.

The fire officials received a call at 3.55 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was extinguished by around 7 am, they said.

The workers could not save themselves as there was only one internal spiral staircase, though one person managed to escape after jumping out of the room, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a fire official said the blaze started from the scrap godown and spread to the room above. The workers appeared to have tried to escape but soon fell unconscious after inhaling the thick smoke.