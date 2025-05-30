Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu’s cult film Khaleja is back in theatres, and fans are celebrating like never before! Originally released in 2010, this action-comedy directed by Trivikram Srinivas didn’t do well at the box office back then. But over the years, it became a fan-favorite.

Now, with a new 4K remastered version and Dolby Atmos sound, Khaleja is creating a storm in theatres. Videos of fans celebrating with dances, fireworks, and posters are going viral on social media.

A Fan Brings a Real Snake to Theatre!

Here’s the most shocking part—do you know one fan brought a real snake into a theatre in Vijayawada? In Khaleja, Mahesh Babu’s entry scene shows him walking in the desert with a snake. To recreate that moment, a fan entered the theatre with a real snake in hand! At first, people thought it was fake, but when it moved, everyone got scared.

The theatre staff quickly took him out, and now the video is trending all over the internet. Recreating movie scenes has become popular in Telugu re-releases, but this went too far!

Record Ticket Sales and Packed Theatres

Even before the movie started, Khaleja had already sold Rs. 3.5 crore worth of tickets in India—this is the highest for any Telugu movie re-release. On Book My Show, nearly 2 lakh tickets were sold. In the USA too, the film collected Rs. 43 lakh before the full release. Extra shows were added in many cities, and most theatres are showing housefull signs.

The film stars Anushka Shetty and has a fun, action-filled story about a taxi driver who becomes the savior of a village. Even though a few scenes were removed in the new version, fans are loving it. Mahesh Babu’s charm and Trivikram’s direction still win hearts.