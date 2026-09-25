Watch: Mahesh Babu’s Hyderabad airport look leaves fans stunned

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has once again managed to grab attention with his latest look. After sporting a full beard and long hair for over a year for his upcoming film Varanasi, the actor has surprised fans by bringing back his iconic clean-shaven avatar.

Mahesh Babu was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning, and his fresh look instantly caught the attention of fans. The actor was seen in his OG clean-shaven appearance, leaving fans excited to see him back in a look they have loved for years.

Watch the video below.

Mahesh kept his airport look effortlessly stylish. He opted for a crisp white T-shirt paired with blue jeans and a lightweight beige-and-blue jacket. A brown baseball cap and black sunglasses completed his casual yet stylish travel look.

Mahesh Babu’s look for Varanasi

The actor had been sporting a rugged, bearded look with long hair for his much-awaited film Varanasi, which has been one of the most talked-about upcoming Telugu projects.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, Varanasi is billed as a massive Telugu epic sci-fi action-adventure film. Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, a rugged archaeologist and explorer, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

The film blends speculative science fiction with Hindu mythology and follows a high-stakes global adventure involving an ancient cosmic artifact and a catastrophic threat to the holy city of Varanasi.

The ambitious project spans multiple eras and locations, including the jungles of Africa, the icy landscapes of Antarctica and Ancient Rome. The film is also being mounted on a massive technical scale, with the makers presenting it as the first Indian production shot natively for the 1.43:1 IMAX format.

With Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani on board for the music, Varanasi is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027.