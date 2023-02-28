Watch: Man takes his SUV under a waterfall & its a disaster

The video was posted one day ago and has received 4.7 million views on Instagram.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th February 2023 1:24 pm IST

When a digital creator decided to drive his SUV under a waterfall on a mountainous path, he had an unpleasant experience.

Arun Panwar posted a video on Instagram of his Mahindra Scorpio N’s sunroof leaking and water seeping inside the vehicle.

The man in the video claims to have discovered a waterfall while hiking in the hills. The man chose to wash his car beneath the waterfall. Before parking the SUV beneath the waterfall, the driver closes the sunroof.

Water leaked into his car as soon as he parked it, through the sunroof and speakers. He can be heard saying, “Yeh mazaak hai bhai (This is a joke). Arrey, yeh kya chal raha hai? (What is happening?).”

He quickly moves his vehicle away from the waterfall and double-checks to see if the sunroof is closed. The water seeped into the car and damaged the interior.

The video was posted one day ago and has received 4.7 million views on Instagram.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th February 2023 1:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button