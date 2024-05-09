Watch: Mohammed Azharuddin holds padayatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country, Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin on Wednesday lauded the padayatra which was held in Vengal Rao Nagar and said that people have decided to make Congress and Secunderabad candidate Danam Nagender victorious.

The cricketer-turned-politician said, “Our padayatra in Vengal Rao Nagar was good and people were joining us. Everyone has made up their mind to make Congress and Secunderabad candidate Danam Nagender win in the elections.”

Hailing Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he said, “Under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, we are working hard…All the development that has happened is due to Congress…”

Earlier in the day, in a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi and his Congress colleague and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said one ‘R’ is looting Telangana and passing on the loot to another ‘R’ in Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting at Telangana’s Karimnagar on Wednesday, PM Modi called out the “double RR game”, saying it could potentially destroy Telangana by adding to the fiscal stress.

“From Telangana to Delhi, a lot is being spoken about the ‘double R’ (RR) tax. A (Telugu) film named ‘RRR’ was released recently and went on to become a blockbuster hit. However, someone told me that ‘RR’ has left ‘RRR’ far behind when it comes to collections. The lifetime (box office) collection of ‘RRR’ was reported to be over Rs 1000 cr, but the same amount of money was mopped up in just a few days through the ‘RR’ tax,” he said.

“Telangana mein ek R loot ta hai aur Delhi mein dusre R ko deta hai. (One R loots the public in Telangana and gives the collections to another R in Delhi). This double ‘RR’ game could potentially destroy Telangana,” PM Modi added.