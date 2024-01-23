Watch: New York-bound flight cancelled after passenger spots missing screws

London: Moments before take-off, a New-York bound Virgin Atlantic flight from Manchester was cancelled after an alert passenger spotted missing bolts on plane’s wing, the media reported.

The incident occurred on January 15, when Phil Hardy, 41, who was onboard the flight at Manchester Airport in the UK, noticed four missing fasteners and informed the cabin crew.

Engineers were promptly called out to carry out maintenance checks on the Airbus A330 aircraft before its scheduled takeoff to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, New York Post reported quoting a Virgin Atlantic representative.

In a video shared on social media, an engineer can be seen climbing on to the plane’s wing and fixing the issue.

Though Hardly was repeatedly assured by the airline staff that there was no safety issue, he was panicked as the incident came days after one of the doors of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 9 MAX blew open mid-air.