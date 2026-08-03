Mumbai: Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has finally addressed the long-standing dating rumours linking her to Moroccan football star Yassine Bounou, and her response has only intensified speculation among fans.

Appearing on The Kris Fade Show on Virgin Radio Dubai, Nora was asked about the online buzz surrounding her and the Moroccan goalkeeper. Reacting to the rumours with a smile, she said, “Oh yeah. He is my friend.”

When asked to elaborate, the actress praised Bounou, saying, “I think he is an amazing person.” Her blushing reaction prompted the hosts to tease her, asking why she had suddenly turned red.

Nora Fatehi continued, “He is an amazing person and the best goalkeeper in the world, which I am so proud of and I am consistently celebrating. But yeah, he is a very good friend.”

The conversation took another interesting turn when co-host Priti Malik remarked, “I think you guys will make a really cute couple,” leaving Nora blushing even more. The actress also revealed that although she has known Yassine Bounou for a long time, they only reconnected a few months ago.

Dating rumours surrounding Nora and the Moroccan goalkeeper have been circulating for months. Speculation intensified after the two were reportedly spotted together in Casablanca’s Ain Diab district. Fans also pointed out that an outfit featured in one of Nora’s social media posts appeared to match the one she was seen wearing during the reported outing.

The rumours gained further traction as the actress has frequently expressed her support for the Moroccan national football team, prompting fans to closely follow their interactions.

Neither Nora Fatehi nor Yassine Bounou has confirmed being in a relationship. While Nora has described him as “a very good friend,” her latest interview has once again sparked debate online, with fans continuing to speculate about the nature of their bond.

Meanwhile, there is also speculation in Moroccan media about Bounou’s personal life, including claims of an on-and-off separation from his wife, Imane Khallad. The couple married in 2012 and share a son, Isaac, who was born in 2020.