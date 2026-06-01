Nora Fatehi, Yassine Bounou’s outing in Morocco fuels dating rumours

Mumbai: A new day, a new celebrity romance rumour and this time, it involves Nora Fatehi and Moroccan football star Yassine Bounou. The Bollywood actor-dancer has found herself at the centre of fresh dating speculation after photos of the two together in Morocco surfaced online.

The rumours gained momentum after Nora and Bounou were reportedly spotted together in Casablanca’s Ain Diab district on May 28. Adding fuel to the speculation, fans noticed that an outfit featured in Nora’s recent social media post appeared to match the one she was seen wearing during the outing with the Al Hilal goalkeeper.

Reports have also suggested that Nora met some of Bounou’s teammates during a visit to Saudi Arabia, further intensifying the chatter surrounding the rumoured couple.

شفت مؤخرا هاد الشائعه في مجموعه من الصفحات 🇲🇦 و نقلاتها حتى مواقع اجنبيه، هل هو تشويش على الحارس رقم 1 للمنتخب الوطني؟

بعض تقارير تحدثت عن مشاهدة ياسين بونو و نورة فتحي في عين الذياب يوم 28 ماي

حتى الآن، لا يوجد أي تأكيد أو نفي رسمي من الطرفين، وتبقى كل الأخبار مجرد تكهنات. pic.twitter.com/sbzsEFa8I3 — Leila Ben Shitrit ✨ⵍⴰⵢⵍⴰ ⴱⵏ ⵛⴻⵜⵔⵉⵉⵜ✨ (@1__leila) May 31, 2026

However, the dating rumours remain just that – rumours. Neither Nora Fatehi nor Yassine Bounou has commented on or confirmed any relationship. The speculation has also drawn attention because of ongoing reports in Moroccan media about Bounou’s personal life, including claims of an on-and-off separation from his wife, Imane Khallad. The couple married in 2012 and share a son, Isaac, who was born in 2020.

This is not the first time Nora’s name has been linked with a Moroccan football star. Earlier this year, she was also rumoured to be romantically involved with Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, though those reports were never confirmed either.

For now, fans are left guessing as the internet continues to dissect every clue.

Meanwhile, Nora remains focused on her professional commitments. The actress is set to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony on June 12 in Toronto, where she will debut a brand-new FIFA anthem alongside renowned artists including Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette and Alessia Cara.