Watch: Numaish 2024 trends on Instagram with captivating reels

Hyderabad: The most-awaited 83rd All India Industrial Exhibition, also known as Numaish, has begun its 45-day extravaganza in Hyderabad. Launched on January 1 by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the event has been already attracting a large number of enthusiastic shoppers from the city.

With over 2,400 exhibitors participating, Numaish showcases a diverse range of products from across India, including clothes, jewellery, carpets, toys, technology items, and artistic creations.

The exhibition, a hub for shopaholics, offers more than just shopping. Attendees can enjoy joy rides, explore various eateries, food stalls, and shopping stalls representing different regions of the country.

Just like every year, Numaish 2024 too has become a hotspot for bloggers from Hyderabad. Several social media influencers are already sharing Instagram reels capturing the vibrant atmosphere and updates from the exhibition, offering first glimpses of the expo. Have a look at them below.

Well, Numaish 2024 is sure to continue to live up to its reputation as a must-visit event.

