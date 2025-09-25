Mumbai: Cricket in India is nothing short of a festival, and fans often celebrate cricketers not just for their on-field heroics but also for their off-field moments. One such rare glimpse into Virat Kohli’s personal life has now resurfaced online, delighting fans across social media.

An old video from Rohit Sharma’s wedding sangeet ceremony in 2015 shows Kohli dancing with Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha to the popular song “Saree Ke Fall Sa” from the movie R… Rajkumar. Dressed in a white shirt, Kohli matched steps effortlessly with Sonakshi, who looked stunning in a lehenga, showcasing a fun and lively side of the usually reserved cricketer.

The video, which is going viral again now, gave fans a joyful peek into the celebrations of Rohit Sharma’s wedding with Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit and Ritika tied the knot on December 13, 2015, after dating since 2008. The couple has two children: daughter born on December 30, 2018, and son Ahaan, born on November 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in Italy on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay in 2024. Fans loved seeing Kohli let loose on the dance floor, proving that cricket stars also know how to have a good time off the field.