Mumbai: Orry, the internet’s favourite social media butterfly, has done it again! Known for his quirky charisma, presence at plush parties, and ever-viral selfies, Orhan Awatramani continues to be a headline magnet. From lending earrings to Rihanna to posing with half of Bollywood, everything Orry does turns to social media gold. And now, a recent airport interaction in Hyderabad has set Instagram buzzing once more.

For the unversed, Orry was in Hyderabad last weekend and videos of him partying at a popular club during Bollywood Night have already gone viral. But it was a candid moment at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport that caught our attention.

Video from Hyderabad

In the viral video, Orry is seen bumping into a Hyderabadi content creator who cheekily asks him, “What do you do for a living?” and “How much do you earn doing nothing?” Orry, unfazed and in full swag mode, replies, “I charge per answer.” And when the creator says, “But I got no money,” Orry hilariously snatches the creator’s watch, strikes his iconic ‘hands-on-shoulder’ pose, and walks away.

Click here to watch the viral video.

The clip is now trending on Instagram, receiving mixed reactions from netizens.

Here’s what know about Orry and his earnings

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, is a high-profile socialite and influencer, best known for his proximity to Bollywood’s Gen-Z stars, from Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor. He holds a Fine Arts and Communication Design degree from Parsons, New York, and is listed as a Special Projects Manager at Reliance Industries Ltd (Chairperson’s Office) on LinkedIn.

During his appearance on a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Orry revealed he charges lakhs for appearances. “Do I look cheap? I charge Rs 25 lakh if you ask me for a photo. If I offer one myself, I don’t charge. If someone formally asks for Orry’s touch, it’s Rs 20 lakh,” he said.

Orry has also made headlines in past for his claims about income. He once told Hindustan Times, “People call me to their farmhouses and say, ‘My father, mother and my in-laws will all put Rs 5 lakh each, my wife and I will put Rs 2.5 lakh, so that’s Rs 25 lakh total, please come to our party’.”

While his exact profession remains a mystery, reports estimate his net worth at over Rs 10 crore. Whether he’s working in fashion, music, or simply being “Orry,” one thing’s for sure, he knows how to stay in the spotlight.