Watch: Orry spotted enjoying Bollywood night in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Orry, whose full name is Orhan Awatramani, has become the internet’s favorite celebrity buddy. From taking pictures with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan to chilling with the Ambanis and even social media influencers, Orry is seen with everyone. His unique charm, fun energy, and mysterious vibe have made him a sensation on Instagram and at parties.

Orry Lights Up Hyderabad’s Big Bull

Orry was in Hyderabad last night and the internet just can’t stop talking about it. He visited the Big Bull nightclub and the energy was wild. With music by @tej.music.vodka, Orry joined the party and turned the night into something unforgettable. People screamed, phones were in the air, and everyone was trying to catch a glimpse or selfie with him. The crowd was massive, and at one point, people were almost falling over each other. But no one wanted to miss the moment.

Clips of him dancing, vibing, and enjoying the music have already gone viral. It looked like everyone in the club was there just to be a part of that crazy Orry moment.

Orry doesn’t need to speak much—his presence says it all. Every time he steps into a public space, it becomes a social media moment. His videos from the Hyderabad night are all over Instagram and fans can’t stop watching them. One thing’s for sure—Hyderabad won’t forget this night anytime soon.