Watch: Pakistani actors dance to hit Bollywood song ‘Saiyaara’

Islamabad: The Saiyaara fever just refuses to die down! Nearly four months after the Bollywood blockbuster starring debutants Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday hit theatres, the film’s chart-topping music continues to dominate playlists, weddings, and Instagram reels. And now, it seems the craze has caught on across the border too.

Pakistani actors and popular Lollywood couple Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed were recently spotted having a blast at a friend’s wedding. Several videos from the event have gone viral, showing the duo dancing their hearts out to Bollywood numbers. But one particular clip where Kubra Khan is seen fully enjoying the Saiyaara title track has taken social media by storm.

Fans can’t stop praising the couple’s energy and chemistry on the dance floor. Another video shows Kubra and Gohar tapping their feet to other Bollywood hits.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara released worldwide on July 18, 2025. The film became a massive success, earning over Rs 5.79 billion globally and receiving widespread acclaim for its music, performances, and emotional storytelling. The title song “Saiyaara” remains one of the biggest romantic anthems of the year and clearly, the world still can’t get enough of it.