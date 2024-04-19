Watch: Pakistani cricketers stranded at Dubai Airport for 2 days

Heavy rains in Dubai have caused disruptions in air travel, leading to more than 200 Pakistanis, including national cricketers, being stranded at the airport.

Among those affected are former national cricketers Misbah-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Umar Gul, and Abdul Razzaq, who have been stuck at the airport for more than 30 hours.

The Pakistani cricketers were on their way to Pakistan from South Africa when their flights were suspended due to the rains. Misbah-ul-Haq and Kamran Akmal took to social media to express their frustration and shared a video message from Dubai Airport.

Absolutely right.I know it’s challenging for @emirates but still they need to handle it in a better way.People travelling are stuck for more than two days without hotel accommodation.Everyone have to be in queues for more than half of the day just to talk to staff at counters. https://t.co/NfYVvjZCuv — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) April 18, 2024

It’s been 30 hours now and for most people it’s more than three days waiting for their flights but yet to get any satisfactory answer from @emirates .We understand the situation but everyone wants an honest and true answer.Kept people waiting in lines and misguiding them hurts. — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) April 18, 2024

Disappointing service by @Emirates at DXB🤷 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) April 17, 2024

Thousands of passengers have been stranded at the airport after flight operations were disrupted due to the rains and subsequent flood in the UAE.

The authorities at Dubai Airport have been striving to control the situation and guarantee the passengers’ comfort and safety while they are stranded. For many travelers, though, the disruptions have resulted in delays and inconvenience.