Watch: People wade in knee-deep water for floating milk packets in AP

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th July 2023 6:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: After heavy rains lashed the Krishna and NTR districts in Andhra Pradesh, a video of people jumping into water to get floating milk packets has surfaced from Machilipatnam.

The video showed people wading through water at the inundated Sai Baba temple junction in Machilipatnam. Some were on cycles, others on foot, trying to grab the milk packets and take it home in gunny bags and plastic covers.

Machilipatnam received 101.25 mm rainfall in the, according to the  Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society.

