Watch: People wade in knee-deep water for floating milk packets in AP

Hyderabad: After heavy rains lashed the Krishna and NTR districts in Andhra Pradesh, a video of people jumping into water to get floating milk packets has surfaced from Machilipatnam.

The video showed people wading through water at the inundated Sai Baba temple junction in Machilipatnam. Some were on cycles, others on foot, trying to grab the milk packets and take it home in gunny bags and plastic covers.

Heavy rain lashed Machilipatnam, inundating the famous Sai Baba temple junction. People jumped into knee-deep water after they found milk packets floating on it. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/SCjfWROGFi — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 13, 2023

Machilipatnam received 101.25 mm rainfall in the, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society.