Mumbai: What if we said a massive physical fight just broke out between two of India’s biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor? Before your mind races, relax. It wasn’t the actors but their on-screen alter egos, Jawan’s Vikram Rathore and Brahmastra’s Shiva, locking horns.
Things took a hilarious turn when Alia Bhatt, as Rani from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, jumped in to stop the chaos. The unexpected trio SRK, Ranbir and Alia came together not for a film but for a high-voltage advertisement, creating a multiverse crossover fans didn’t see coming.
Directed by Siddharth Anand for Rungta Steels, the ad shows Ranbir landing a punch on Shah Rukh with the witty warning, “Sar bachaake, Vikram Rathore,” triggering an over-the-top showdown between their iconic characters. Just as tempers flare, Alia storms in, scolding them for wrecking her kitchen and redirecting their showdown toward a pillar that “won’t break.”
The collab instantly went viral, with fans demanding a full-fledged film featuring the star trio.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for King, slated for 2026; Alia Bhatt will be seen in the action thriller Alpha and later reunites with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, where Ranbir also stars alongside Vicky Kaushal.