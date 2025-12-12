Mumbai: What if we said a massive physical fight just broke out between two of India’s biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor? Before your mind races, relax. It wasn’t the actors but their on-screen alter egos, Jawan’s Vikram Rathore and Brahmastra’s Shiva, locking horns.

Things took a hilarious turn when Alia Bhatt, as Rani from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, jumped in to stop the chaos. The unexpected trio SRK, Ranbir and Alia came together not for a film but for a high-voltage advertisement, creating a multiverse crossover fans didn’t see coming.

Would love for SRK and Ranbir to collab on a movie someday. They've been great in all of these adverts pic.twitter.com/I66MRqjndO — sana (@sanaafsal) December 11, 2025

Directed by Siddharth Anand for Rungta Steels, the ad shows Ranbir landing a punch on Shah Rukh with the witty warning, “Sar bachaake, Vikram Rathore,” triggering an over-the-top showdown between their iconic characters. Just as tempers flare, Alia storms in, scolding them for wrecking her kitchen and redirecting their showdown toward a pillar that “won’t break.”

The collab instantly went viral, with fans demanding a full-fledged film featuring the star trio.

This is how Ranbir fans & SRK fans are fighting on twitter #Ranbirkapoor #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/r1mWaKkX6B — 𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙅𝘼𝙇𝙄 𝙆𝘼𝙋𝙊𝙊𝙍 (@RK_ki_Angel) December 11, 2025

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for King, slated for 2026; Alia Bhatt will be seen in the action thriller Alpha and later reunites with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, where Ranbir also stars alongside Vicky Kaushal.