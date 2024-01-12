Watch: Prabhas’ crew shocks moviegoers at AAA Cinemas in Hyd

Hyderabad: The much-awaited sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, has finally announced its release date as May 9, 2024. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, is touted to be the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a budget of Rs 600 crore.

To create a buzz around the film, the makers have launched a unique promotional campaign across the country. The film’s new official posters, featuring Prabhas as Kalki, the tenth avatar of Vishnu, are carried by soldiers dressed in futuristic costumes inside multiplexes and malls.

One such promotion was held at AAA Cinemas in Hyderabad. Prabhas’ team dressed as soldiers surprised the moviegoers inside the auditorium. A video is going viral on X and and it’s generating a lot of excitement and curiosity among the netizens.

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated films of 2024, and the fans are eagerly waiting to witness the epic saga on the big screen. The film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on May 9, 2024.