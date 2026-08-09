Watch: Priyanka Chopra hops on viral ‘kinda chic’ trend

Mumbai: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to jump on the latest ‘Kinda Chic’ trend on social media.

The ‘Barfi’ actress took to her official Instagram handle on Saturday and published a gamut of pictures, pointing out all the things that make her feel ‘chic’.

Her latest social media post went something like this, ‘Kinda chic to have been underestimated’, ‘Kinda chic to start over in your 30s’, ‘Kinda chic to stand out’, ‘Kinda chic to play more…unless it’s the victim’, ‘Kinda chic to move continents without plan’, ‘Kinda chic to be in my 90s era in the 90s’, ‘Kinda chic to have started as a baddie’, ‘Kinda chic to have met your husband at the Met Gala’, Kinda chic to wake up and chose violence’, ‘Kinda chic to be on the ISRO merch mailing list’, ‘Kinda chic to say no without any explanation’, ‘Kinda chic to marry my Bollywood hero’, ‘Kinda chic to have your baby be best friend with your best friend’s baby’, ‘Kinda chic to be a little human’s safe space’, ‘Kinda chic just to try…and see what happens’.

As the caption, PeeCee wrote, “kinda chic to hate this trend (sic).”

The “Kinda Chic” trend is a viral Instagram movement where netizens share everyday actions that, according to them, make them feel stylish and confident. This latest trend is focused on promoting self-love.

Talking about Priyanka’s professional lineup, she will be seen playing the leading lady in SS Rajamouli’s forthcoming Telugu epic ‘Varanasi’.

With Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran also as a part of the core cast, the action-adventure drama is expected to reach the movie buffs by April, 2027.

Priyanka will essay the role of Mandakini, a fierce historian who helps protagonist Rudhra (Played by Mahesh Babu) during his globetrotting mission to save the holy city of Varanasi from an asteroid named Shambhavi.