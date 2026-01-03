Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli, the director behind massive hits like Baahubali and RRR, is back with his highly anticipated film Varanasi. With a huge budget of Rs. 1300 crores, the film is set to break new records and deliver a cinematic experience like never before. The excitement around Varanasi is growing fast, especially after the release of its teaser, which has already captured the attention of fans worldwide.

The Viral Dance Moment

Recently, a fun dance video of Rajamouli and Priyanka Chopra went viral, adding even more excitement to the film’s buzz. Known for his serious and intense filmmaking, Rajamouli surprised fans by showing off his dance moves alongside Priyanka.

The video, shared during New Year celebrations, shows the two dancing to an English song. Rajamouli’s energy and carefree style shocked fans and added a personal touch to the excitement surrounding Varanasi.

A Star-Studded Cast

Varanasi brings together a dream cast, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu. Priyanka, a global star with a strong presence in both Bollywood and Hollywood, plays a powerful role in the movie, and her first look has already caused a stir. Mahesh Babu, known for his charm and popularity, also plays a major role in the film. Together, they bring star power to the film, and fans are eager to see their performances under Rajamouli’s direction.

Massive Budget

With a budget of Rs. 1300 crores, Varanasi is one of the most expensive films ever made in India. This large investment will bring stunning visuals, action-packed sequences, and world-class special effects to the big screen. Rajamouli’s ambition for the film is clear, and it promises to be a grand cinematic experience for audiences around the world.

With massive budget, a star-studded cast, and Rajamouli’s expertise in filmmaking, Varanasi is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. The teaser and viral dance video have only added to the excitement, and fans can’t wait for the film’s release in 2027.