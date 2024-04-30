Watch: Pune man quits ‘toxic’ job, plays dhol in front of manager

Aniket, a sales associate in Pune, bid an unconventional farewell to his workplace. As part of his leaving celebration, he arranged for musicians to come to his office.

Aniket then proceeded to dance enthusiastically to the lively beats of the dhol (a type of drum) in front of his visibly annoyed manager.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Aniket’s unexpected departure, marked by a unique farewell dance, left his manager and colleagues astonished. This unconventional exit soon became a topic of discussion, earning Aniket praise for his boldness and also some condemnation for not understanding the hardships faced by managers in dealing with employees and the companies they work for.

Pune man quits 'toxic job,' dances to dhol beats outside his office

Aniket expressed his frustration on Instagram, stating that his recent salary increase was insufficient and felt disrespected by his boss.

He also mentioned feeling trapped due to his middle-class background, implying that he feels undervalued and constrained by his financial situation.