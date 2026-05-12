Watch: Rajinikanth’s reaction to Thalapathy Vijay’s CM post grabs eyeballs

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Vijay recently took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and fans across the state are celebrating the historic moment in a grand way. Many celebrities from the Indian film industry have also been congratulating Vijay after his political victory.

Now, a latest video featuring superstar Rajinikanth has become a hot topic on social media.

Rajinikanth Reaction

Rajinikanth was recently seen at Chennai airport while leaving for Karnataka. During his interaction with media persons, one reporter asked him about Vijay becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Instead of giving a direct answer, Rajinikanth simply smiled, folded his hands politely, and walked away without making any comment. The short clip quickly went viral online and is now trending across social media platforms.

For many years, Vijay has openly admired Rajinikanth and often referred to him as “Thalaivar.” In several Vijay films, references to Rajinikanth and his style were also seen.

However, over the years, fans have often compared the two stars based on box office collections, salary, and popularity. Social media debates between Vijay fans and Rajinikanth fans have also become common in recent years.

Many Vijay supporters believe that Vijay crossed new milestones in cinema with bigger collections and record-breaking openings. At the same time, Rajinikanth continues to enjoy unmatched respect and a legendary status in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Vijay continues to receive wishes from political leaders, actors, and public personalities after officially becoming the Chief Minister.