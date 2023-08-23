Watch: Ronaldo dons a thobe in Saudi Arabia, fans elated

Riyadh: Portuguese football player of Saudi club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, was seen wearing a Saudi traditional attire, which has gone viral on social media platforms.
In a 15-second that surfaced on social media, the footballer can be seen donning the Saudi thobe, a traditional white tunic worn by men in Saudi Arabia and walking through the streets of Riyadh.
Watch the video below here
The video clip which was shared by several elated fans, garnered thousands of reactions.
A fan commented, “Seeing him walk our streets in our attire sends a positive message to his vast follower base, which runs in the hundreds of millions. Who knows, the Saudi dress might even become a trend in Europe.”
Another wrote, “Respect to the goat for respecting the culture of the country.”
“Thobe suits him I hope he wears it occasionally,” another added.
On December 30, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2.5-year contract, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.
Ronaldo has reportedly signed a deal worth more than 200 million euros with Al-Nassr.