Watch: Ronaldo dons a thobe in Saudi Arabia, fans elated

Riyadh: Portuguese football player of Saudi club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, was seen wearing a Saudi traditional attire, which has gone viral on social media platforms.

In a 15-second that surfaced on social media, the footballer can be seen donning the Saudi thobe, a traditional white tunic worn by men in Saudi Arabia and walking through the streets of Riyadh.

Watch the video below here

اسطورة مانشستر يونايتد كريستيانو رونالدو بالثوب السعودي 🇸🇦



pic.twitter.com/g6ZRNZQSHm — EPL World (@EPLworld) August 21, 2023

The video clip which was shared by several elated fans, garnered thousands of reactions.

A fan commented, “Seeing him walk our streets in our attire sends a positive message to his vast follower base, which runs in the hundreds of millions. Who knows, the Saudi dress might even become a trend in Europe.”

Also Read Watch: Lightning strikes Makkah clock tower amid heavy rainfall

Another wrote, “Respect to the goat for respecting the culture of the country.”

“Thobe suits him I hope he wears it occasionally,” another added.

On December 30, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2.5-year contract, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.

Ronaldo has reportedly signed a deal worth more than 200 million euros with Al-Nassr.