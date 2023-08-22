Watch: Lightning strikes Makkah clock tower amid heavy rainfall

Riyadh: The holy city of Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds, bringing respite from scorching heat.

Video clips widely circulated on social media platforms show the wind toppling heavy plastic barriers and cleaners in the courtyard of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Another video shows a thick line of lightning hitting the top of the clock tower and lighting up the sky for four seconds.

Many people were seen braving the rain while performing tawaf (circumambulation of the holy Kaaba). While a few had opened large umbrellas during the downpour.

Watch the videos below here

فيديو | صاعقة تلامس برج الساعة في مكة المكرمة#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/mfZjnQa8HY — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) August 22, 2023

Jeddah and other regions in the Kingdom also witnessed stormy weather. The videos document the collapse of electricity poles due to winds and heavy rains on Asfan Road, northeast of Jeddah.

#فيديو_متداول .. سقوط أعمدة الكهرباء على طريق عام في ⁧#جدة⁩ بسبب الرياح pic.twitter.com/RUrkXOexyZ — جدة الان | JeddahNow (@JeddahNow) August 21, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued an alert detailing the prevailing weather conditions in the country for the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms accompanied by active winds are expected in areas such as Madinah, Makkah, Asir, Jazan, and Al Baha.

Meanwhile, the Najran and Tabuk regions are expected to witness surface winds that raise dust. Hafar Al-Batin, Al-Samman and Rafha recorded maximum temperatures of 47°C, while Al-Soudah witnessed a low of 14°C with humidity levels rising to 95 percent.