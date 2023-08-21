Here’s how to open food cart, kiosk in Global Village Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The popular family-friendly destination Global Village Dubai, is back with a new season and set to open its doors to visitors on Wednesday, October 18.

Season 28 will be open for 194 days and will be closed on April 28, 2024.

In line with this, the multicultural destination has opened the registration for the “kiosks and food carts” category.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners will have the opportunity to bring their businesses to the world of Global Village and showcase their creativity while reaching millions of visitors.

Here is how you can benefit as an aspiring foodpreneur

The following are the various ways that Global Village may help you when you apply for a food and beverage kiosk or food cart:

Infrastructure, including kiosk structures, will be provided

Assistance provided for staff visas

Storage facilities for stock management are also provided

You will also be introduced to signage companies, who you can work with to create your brand

FTA (Federal Tax Authority) registration support ensures tax compliance

Assist in point-of-sale (POS) systems and electronic payment terminals for customer convenience

No utility bill payment

How to register?

Visit the Global Village website business page

Enter your personal details, such as your full name, mobile number and email address

Choose ‘kiosks & trolleys’ investment category. It offers options for country pavilions, stalls, retail shops, restaurants, and coffee shops.

Choose an individual participation type

Enter kiosk activity

Click the box where you agree to the terms and conditions

Click submit

Once the form has been reviewed by Global Village, you will be notified of the procedures you need to follow next.