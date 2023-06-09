Dubai: Global Village announces new opening date for season 28

Abu Dhabi: The popular family-friendly destination Dubai’s Global Village will now open its door for season 28 on October 15, instead of October 25.

This is in response to “overwhelming demand, and to provide an extended opportunity for everyone to indulge in a more wonderful world.”

It will be open for 194 days and will be closed for the season on April 28, 2024.

For more than a quarter of a century, Global Village has been “a place of cultural exchange, world cuisine, fun and entertainment.

Every year, millions of visitors from all corners of the world gather to enjoy the park’s atmosphere, exciting shows, delicious food and unique shopping opportunities.

The destination aims to ensure that guests can enjoy an extended period of thrilling entertainment, cultural diversity, and unparalleled attractions.

Visitors will now have more time to explore the site’s offerings, enjoy international cuisines and shop.

Global Village sets new record during season 27

Global Village broke records for season 27, receiving over nine million visitors.

From its opening on October 25, 2022, Global Village Season 27 saw more than 90 cultures represented across 27 pavilions as well as 40,000 performances by 400 artists from over 40 different nationalities.

Visitors were also able to experience more than 175 rides and attractions, shop and dine at more than 3250 outlets, and enjoy 77 unique fireworks displays.