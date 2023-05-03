Dubai: Global Village sets new record with 9M visitors during Season 27

Abu Dhabi: Global Village in Dubai, which closed its door on Sunday, has welcomed more than 9 million guests during Season 27, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

This is the highest ever visitor number.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment said, “This new record achieved over 188 days firmly positions Global Village as not only the region’s number one entertainment attraction but also one of the world’s most popular entertainment destinations.”

القرية العالمية، أحد أهم المتنزهات في العالم والوجهة العائلية الأولى للثقافة والترفيه والتسوق في المنطقة، تختتم موسمها الـ 27 الأكبر لها على الإطلاق، بعد أن سجّلت رقمًا قياسيًا جديدًا بوصول عدد الزوّار إلى 9 مليون منذ أن فتحت أبوابها في 25 أكتوبر 2022.https://t.co/kfJmgs0dfv pic.twitter.com/7EssGYDKsN — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 1, 2023

From its opening on October 25, 2022, Global Village Season 27 saw more than 90 cultures represented across 27 pavilions as well as 40,000 performances by 400 artists from over 40 different nationalities.

Visitors were also able to experience more than 175 rides and attractions, shop and dine at more than 3,250 outlets, and enjoy 77 unique fireworks displays.

Global Village will be back soon for Season 28, with a host of new experiences, improvements, and new retail offerings. The opening date for the new season will be announced later this year.