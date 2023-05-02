Here’s a golden chance for expats in Dubai to convert their driving licence

Previously, if your licence was not eligible for automatic conversion, you had to go through the lessons first and then take the test.

Photo: Hannes Egler/Unsplash

Abu Dhabi: Expats in Dubai, who hold a valid licence from their home countries, can now take a driving test without taking lessons first.

The golden chance initiative was announced by Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) on Twitter.

“This is your Golden Chance to apply for a new driving licence without attending driving classes and get a direct road test via RTA’s website,” RTA tweeted.

According to the RTA website, the total estimated cost is 2,000 Dirhams (Rs 44,595) to apply for the golden chance test.

If the applicant fails to pass the exam, they must take a series of lessons before re-applying.

Driving licence holders from 43 approved countries are automatically eligible for a UAE licence.

These include

  • US
  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Japan
  • Turkey
  • Canada
  • China

