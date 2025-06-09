Watch: Ronaldo seen making Dua moments before Portugal’s big win

Mumbai: Cristiano Ronaldo is not just a football player – he’s a global icon. From winning Ballon d’Ors to breaking records, his passion for football has made him a legend. Last night, the 40-year-old showed once again why he’s still at the top.

Portugal’s Big Win in the Nations League

Portugal faced Spain in a tough UEFA Nations League final. Ronaldo scored the equalizer in the 61st minute, giving hope to his team. The match went to penalties after a 2-2 draw. Ronaldo was subbed out in the 88th minute due to an injury, but he stayed on the sidelines, praying and cheering.

As Ruben Neves scored the winning penalty, Ronaldo fell to his knees in tears. It was a beautiful and emotional moment that fans won’t forget.

Ronaldo’s Viral Dua

But there was another moment that caught everyone’s eye. During the tense penalty shootout, cameras showed Ronaldo raising his hands and making “dua”—a prayer gesture common among Muslims. This video went viral, and fans started talking about how Ronaldo seems more spiritual these days.

Musulmano Ronaldo makind dua during penalty shootout? 😭 I love this timeline, I’m not crying you are. May Allah make this reality pic.twitter.com/rmGu8aBU8T — Murad🐦‍⬛ (@PenofthePaladin) June 8, 2025

Ronaldo making Dua is the reason 🇵🇹 won❤️‍🩹🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/EZrRuStmqg — Monkey D. Iqzi (@iqzidilmith) June 8, 2025

Ronaldo spotted making dua on the field 🤲🏾 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sA7DlzqaX7 — Halal Nation ☪︎ (@HalalNation_) June 8, 2025

Sajda on the Field

Since joining the Saudi club, Ronaldo has often been seen doing “sajda”—bowing down in thanks after scoring a goal. This is a Muslim way of showing gratitude to God. Instead of his famous “Siuuu” celebration, he now sometimes chooses this respectful gesture, showing how much he respects Saudi culture and his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo performs Sajda after scoring a goal ❤️. pic.twitter.com/9k3szAsVAZ — Life in Saudi Arabia (@LifeSaudiArabia) May 24, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo’s success isn’t just about talent. He always talks to himself before big moments, saying things like “You can do it!” He believes in the power of positive thinking and visualizing success. This self-belief helps him stay calm and focused—even when the pressure is high.

A New Ronaldo

Moving to Saudi Arabia has clearly changed Ronaldo. He’s learned new ways to celebrate, shown respect for different religions, and become even more inspiring. Whether he’s scoring goals, making dua, or doing sajda, Ronaldo proves that greatness is about more than just football—it’s about growing as a person too.