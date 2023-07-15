Watch Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor recreate SRK-Kajol’s DDLJ moment in this viral video!

Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan have been close friends for decades, and the two recently shared screen space in YRF's Pathaan

Published: 15th July 2023
Mumbai: Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan have been close friends for decades, and the two recently shared screen space in YRF’s Pathaan. However, a previously unseen video of Salman Khan dancing to DDLJ’s popular song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Janaa Sanam has surfaced online which is causing quite a stir on the internet.  

Salman Khan performs a dance to SRK’s iconic song 

In the video, Salman is seen performing at a stage show where he plays Raj and Kareena Kapoor enters the stage as Simran. Check it out!

Fans swamped the post’s comments section, as both Salman and Kareena look quite different in the video.  

Following Pathaan, Salman and Shah Rukh will now share screen time in Tiger 3, which will be released on Diwali on November 10th. 

