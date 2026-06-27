Viral: Salman Khan ditches car, reaches film set on a cycle

Mumbai: Salman Khan is once again making noise on social media, but this time it is not for a film poster or event. The Bollywood superstar was seen cycling through Mumbai as he made his way to the shooting location of his upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63.

In the pictures going viral online, Salman is seen in a casual look. He wore a black hoodie, grey shorts, a cap and sports shoes. His security team was also seen around him as he moved through the busy city roads.

Fans talk about Salman Khan’s fitness

The sighting quickly grabbed attention because Salman continues to maintain an active lifestyle even at 60. Fans praised him for choosing cycling and staying focused on fitness.

Many social media users also noticed how relaxed the actor looked despite the traffic and crowd around him. At one point, he was seen stopping near an autorickshaw while his team stayed close.

Salman is currently busy with SVC63, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film has already created strong buzz as it brings together Bollywood and South cinema talent.

The movie is expected to be an action entertainer. Reports suggest that the team is preparing for an important action sequence in Mumbai. The makers have not yet revealed the official title or full story of the film.

Salman Khan and Nayanthara film buzz

Another major reason for the excitement is Nayanthara’s reported presence in the film. Fans are eager to see Salman Khan and Nayanthara together on screen for the first time.

Their pairing has already become one of the most discussed topics among movie lovers, especially because both stars enjoy massive popularity across India.

Salman Khan health rumours

Recently, Salman Khan was also in the news after health-related rumours surfaced online. Fans expressed concern after some of his public appearances. However, there has been no official confirmation about any new health issue.

Earlier, Salman had spoken about dealing with serious health conditions, but his latest cycling video has now reassured many fans. For them, the actor’s active routine shows that he is focused on work, fitness and his next big-screen comeback