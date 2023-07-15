Watch Salman Khan falling off the stage in this viral video!

Salman Khan fell off the stage while singing and dancing to the hook step of the song Garmi

Photo of Safoora Sohail Safoora Sohail|   Published: 15th July 2023 3:59 pm IST
Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, one of the country’s most popular shows, has changed the lives of several television stars. However, a recent video from the fourteenth season of the show, in which the Dabbang performer fell off the stage, has gone viral.

Salman Falls off the stage

Salman Khan, known for his cool demeanour, joined Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi on the dance floor for her famous song Garmi. However, he fell off the stage while singing and dancing to the song’s hook step.  Check out the video below!

Several fans have commented on it after the video was circulated on social media. Take a look! 

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan doing the Garmi hook step in this vintage video with Nora Fatehi?

Let us know in the comments!

