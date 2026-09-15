Watch: Salman Khan seen seeking blessings at Ambani Ganpati puja

Mumbai: Salman Khan was in a festive mood on Monday as he joined his family and Bollywood stars in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor first attended brother Sohail Khan’s Ganpati celebrations and later made an appearance at the Ambani family’s grand festivities at Antilia in Mumbai.

Now, an inside video from the celebrations is going viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of Salman’s simple and heartfelt participation in the festivities.

In the video, Salman can be seen standing in front of the Ganesh idol and offering flowers with folded hands. He then takes blessings from the pandit, who guides him through the rituals. The actor is seen respectfully participating in the puja before seeking blessings, making the moment particularly special for his fans.

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Watch the video here:

Salman kept his look simple for the occasion. He opted for a blue striped shirt paired with light blue jeans and completed his look with a white scarf covering his head.

Salman Khan’s secular family background

Salman Khan and his family have often been known for celebrating festivals across communities with equal enthusiasm. The actor comes from a multi-faith family, with his father Salim Khan being Muslim, while his mother Sushila Charak, later known as Salma Khan, was born Hindu. His stepmother Helen comes from a Christian background.

Over the years, Salman has been seen celebrating several festivals, including Eid, Diwali, Christmas and Ganesh Chaturthi. His public participation in different celebrations has often been appreciated by fans who see him as someone who embraces India’s diverse cultural traditions.

Ambani Ganpati celebrations

The Ambani family hosted their annual Ganpati celebrations at Antilia on Monday, September 14, with several of Bollywood’s biggest names turning up for the festivities.

Apart from Salman Khan, the star-studded gathering was attended by Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Suniel Shetty, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and several other celebrities.

Pictures and videos from the celebration have since been doing the rounds online, with fans getting glimpses of Bollywood stars joining the Ambanis for the festive occasion.

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 20. The superstar has several projects lined up, including the war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which is awaiting CBFC clearance.

He is also set to headline an untitled action thriller directed by Vamshi Paidipally, tentatively known as SVC63, co-starring Nayanthara. The film is currently targeted for an Eid 2027 release.