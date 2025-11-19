Watch: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan dance at a wedding in Delhi

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan delighted fans after they were spotted together at a grand wedding in New Delhi. The two actors, often called Bollywood’s Karan Arjun, greeted each other warmly and shared a heartfelt hug. Their reunion instantly went viral, creating a major buzz across social media.

SRK and Salman Dance to the Iconic Oo Jaane Jaana

One of the biggest highlights from the celebration was the duo performing to Oo Jaane Jaana, the popular track from Salman’s film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. In the video shared online, Shah Rukh is seen perfectly remembering the original dance steps, matching Salman’s energy on stage. Fans loved their chemistry and nostalgia, with many praising how SRK effortlessly performed the choreography.

The actors reportedly danced to other Bollywood hits as well. They were also seen meeting and congratulating the bride and groom, adding charm to the festive atmosphere.

The video appeared on Reddit and quickly spread across social media. Although the clip is undated, viewers believe it was recorded at a high profile wedding. Fans commented on Shah Rukh’s energy and expressed joy at seeing the two superstars enjoying themselves together.

Upcoming Films of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

On the work front, Salman Khan has wrapped filming for Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on the 2020 Indo China clash and is expected to release in June 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his next film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie marks his first onscreen collaboration with Suhana Khan and features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. King is scheduled for a 2026 release.