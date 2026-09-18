Watch: Salman Khan stops to make little boys happy amid fan mob

Amid the frenzy, the actor made sure to acknowledge young fans who were waiting eagerly to meet him

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published:
Salman Khan gets mobbed in Mumbai
Salman Khan gets mobbed in Mumbai (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was mobbed by fans and photographers as he stepped out after attending Ganpati darshan at Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Amid the frenzy, the actor made sure to acknowledge young fans who were waiting eagerly to meet him.

Videos captured from the occasion show Salman making his way through a packed crowd, surrounded by his security team.

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With people jostling to catch a glimpse of the actor, he was seen asking those around him to make way. He also folded his hands while requesting the crowd to give him some space.

However, amid the chaos, Salman spotted two young children who had been waiting to meet him. He asked his security personnel to bring them closer. Once they reached him, the actor stopped to shake hands with them, making them smile ear to ear.

The interaction was captured on camera, with the children visibly excited to meet the superstar.

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For the Ganpati darshan, Salman kept his look casual and festive. He was seen wearing an all-black ensemble with a beanie and a scarf, while a tilak was visible on his forehead after offering prayers.

Earlier this week, Salman was seen joining his family for Ganpati visarjan at his brother Sohail Khan’s residence. He participated in the aarti alongside family members before the immersion ceremony.

During the visarjan, Salman was seen performing the aarti in the wrong direction, after which his sister Arpita Khan Sharma noticed the mistake and immediately corrected him. Salman followed her instructions and continued with the ritual.

The family celebrations saw many members of the Khan family come together, including Arpita, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Sohail Khan and the younger members of the family. Arhaan Khan was also seen helping with the immersion.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published:

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Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
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