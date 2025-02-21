Watch: Salman Khan turns auto driver in Saudi for next 

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is ready to make his Hollywood debut with a special role in the upcoming remake of the 2021 Argentine film, Seven Dogs. Fans around the world are excited to see him take on this international project.

Viral Videos from Set

Recently, Salman was seen filming scenes in Saudi Arabia. Leaked photos and videos showed him wearing a khaki driver’s uniform while standing next to an auto-rickshaw. This sparked rumors that he might be playing an auto driver in the movie. His simple look in a checked shirt with a red kerchief under his collar hints at a grounded and relatable character.

In another scene, Salman was spotted wearing a sharp white suit, creating curiosity about his role. Is he playing two different characters or one with a dual personality? Fans are eagerly waiting to know more.

Sanjay Dutt Joins the Project

Adding to the excitement, Sanjay Dutt will also appear in the movie. Both actors were seen shooting together on the streets of Saudi Arabia. Their strong fan following in the Middle East makes this collaboration even more special.

What’s Next for Salman?

While details about his role remain a secret, fans won’t have to wait long to see Salman back on screen. His next Bollywood film, Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, will release on Eid 2025. He is also working on Kick 2 and might team up with director Atlee for another big project.