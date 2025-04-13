Watch: Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera scolds paps at the airport

Mumbai: Bollywood star Salman Khan was recently seen at the Mumbai airport. But this time, it wasn’t Salman who grabbed attention—it was his bodyguard Shera. A video went viral where Shera was seen shouting at the photographers (paps) who were trying to take Salman’s pictures.

Shera looked very angry and shouted, “Koi nahi chahiye” asking the paps to move aside. He even told them, “Sab idhar aajao, chalo.” When a young boy tried to record a video, Shera ran towards him and shouted, “Bas kar oye.” His reaction surprised many people as Shera is usually calm.

The video spread quickly on social media. Many people made funny comments. One user said, “Looks like it’s appraisal time for Shera.” Another joked, “Is Shera’s salary cut after Sikandar failed?” Some even said, “First time hearing Shera talk.”

Who is Shera?

Shera’s real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly. He is one of the most famous bodyguards in Bollywood. He has worked with stars from India and abroad, including Michael Jackson. He runs a security company named Tiger Security but always stays with Salman. He treats Salman like a brother and is very serious about his job.

Salman’s latest film Sikandar didn’t do well at the box office. Even with a big budget and popular stars like Rashmika Mandanna, the film only made 104 crore rupees. Fans expected more from the superstar.