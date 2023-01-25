Watch: Salman Khan’s cameo as Tiger in SRK’s Pathaan

Mumbai: King Khan is back on the screens! The highly-anticipated Bollywood movie Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone got released today, January 25 worldwide across 100 countries. The Siddharth Anand directorial is receiving all the love and praise from the audience.

Salman Khan’s surprise cameo appearance as Tiger in Pathaan is the major highlight of the movie. Fans are thrilled to see ‘Karan Arjun’ on the big screen again and their on-screen chemistry is electric.

https://twitter.com/IrfanQu8049/status/1618126268373020673

The cameo was kept under wraps until the film’s release, and it quickly became one of the most talked-about moments among the fans. Many fans took to social media to express their excitement at seeing the two Khans together on screen. Several social media users are calling it the ‘cameo of the year’.