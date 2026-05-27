Watch: Salman Khan’s private video leaked online, fans react

Mumbai: Salman Khan is once again making headlines, but this time fans are not upset with him. They are angry for him.

Days after the actor’s heated exchange with paparazzi outside a Mumbai hospital, a private video of Salman Khan having dinner with close friends has surfaced online. The clip, reportedly only a few seconds long, shows the actor quietly eating while looking visibly tired. According to reports, the venue is still not known and the video appears to have been recorded without Salman’s knowledge.

What could have been ignored as just another viral celebrity clip has now turned into a bigger debate around privacy and security. Several fans slammed the person who allegedly filmed the actor in a private moment, saying that being a superstar does not mean every part of his personal life should be put on the internet.

One fan questioned why a person simply eating food had become a topic of discussion, while another said that if the video is real, the person who leaked it did it only for views. A section of fans also raised concern over Salman’s security, asking how such a private clip reached social media in the first place, especially when the actor has already been dealing with serious security concerns.

The timing has also caught attention. Salman was recently in the news after he got upset with the paparazzi outside a hospital over their alleged insensitive behaviour. He later accepted their apology at a public event after expressing his frustration through Instagram posts.

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy with his upcoming film with director Vamshi Paidipally. The yet-untitled action entertainer, produced by Dil Raju, will reportedly pair him opposite Nayanthara for the first time and is scheduled for an Eid 2027 release.