Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her engagement diamond

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made a fresh start after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. The actress, who was married for four years, reportedly turned her engagement ring into a necklace. This shows her moving forward with confidence and style.

Jewellery Designer’s Claim

A jewellery designer from Surat, Dhrumit Merulia, shared on Instagram that Samantha transformed her 3-carat diamond ring into a pendant. He explained the process in a video and said that many people now repurpose their engagement rings after divorce.

“Samantha isn’t the only one. Many are even buying ‘divorce rings’ to celebrate a new beginning,” he wrote.

Repurposing with Style

Samantha has done this before. In 2024, she redesigned her white wedding gown into a bold black dress for an awards event. Designed by Kresha Bajaj, the dress was called a ‘revenge dress’ by fans. Samantha later said it wasn’t about revenge but about strength and self-acceptance.

She also spoke about sustainability, saying, “Reusing clothes is one small step I take to live in a more eco-friendly way.”

Samantha has often talked about how divorced women are judged in society. She chooses to focus on her happiness and future instead.

She is rumored to be dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, while Naga Chaitanya reportedly married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.

Samantha’s upcoming film

Samantha is busy with new films like Rakt Bramhand and Bangaram. She continues to impress her fans with her strong choices and performances.